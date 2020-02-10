Kartik Aaryan On Commercial Race Between ‘Dostana 2’ And ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which deals with the subject of homosexuality just as Dostana 2. This naturally puts the two actors in a commercial race as both these films will deal with the same subject. Read on to know more about what Kartik Aaryan has to say about this apparent commercial race with Ayushmann Khurrana here:

Kartik Aaryan on the commercial race between him and Ayushmann Khurana

Kartik Aaryan, talking about the apparent commercial race between him and Ayushmann Khurrana, stated that he feels the need to highlight LGBTQ is more important than dominating the box office. He stated that the industry has changed and is now working unitedly for this cause, among other causes. He also stated that both the films will be based on the same topic of homosexuality but will have completely different plots, and since the topic they are working on is highly important, all of them are equally invested in the same.

Thus, they are not aiming to indulge themselves in a commercial race. Aaryan also added that he feels that the LGBTQ community has not been represented properly in past. But, he is now happy that Indian cinema is changing and wishes that this new year will celebrate such great stories.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his film Love Aaj Kal which is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Sara Ali Khan will be sharing the big-screen with Kartik Aaryan in this film. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is slated to release on Valentines' Day 2020. The team are on a promotional spree with only a few days remaining for its theatrical release on 14 February.

