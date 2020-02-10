DIY Robert Pattinson's Diamond-look From Twilight Saga At Home

Robert Pattinson made his Hollywood acting debut with the 2005 fantasy adventure flick Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. But in the year 2008, he made it big with the fantasy vampire coming-of-age drama Twilight. The film was based on the novel by the same name, and lead to a film franchise that has garnered a huge fan club today. Read on to know more about Robert Pattinson’s sunbathed look from the Twilight Saga, and how to DIY at home here:

Robert Pattinson is all set to put on the cape crusader, but before this, for a very long time, he was associated with Vampires, as he has starred in the Twilight Saga. Just like Batman, Pattinson’s Twilight character Edward Cullen also avoided sunlight, as in the Twilight universe, a vampire would shine bright like a diamond, if they came in contact with sunlight.

Edward Cullen: That’s why we don’t show ourselves in sunlight. People will know we are different. Bella Swan: It’s like diamonds. And beautiful.

To get the ‘sparkled-look’ of Edward Cullen from Twilight Saga one needs the following things:

Hair Gel

Silver glitter

A brush (for application)

Body Oil

How to get the Sparkled look:

Step 1: Take a bowl and empty all the hair gel into it. Step 2: Wipe your body clean with a wet cloth, and dry it off. Step 3: Take the brush, and apply the hair gel to your body directly. Step 4. Add the body oil and silver coloured glitter together. Step 5: Mix the two really well Step 6: Apply the mixture on your body, and voila! It’s done.

On the work front, Pattinson is all set to feature in the upcoming DCUE flick The Batman. It will be the tenth edition to the DCUE and will be directed by Matt Reeves. It will be a reboot to the Batman franchise, which last featured Ben Affleck as Batman. The film will focus on the adventures of a young Batman and will feature his detective aspect. The Batman is slated to release on June 25, 2021. Fans are excited for the release of the film and see how well the actor pulls off the role of the vigilante.

