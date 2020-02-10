Justin Bieber Announces Upcoming Album 'Çhanges' In A Fun Post With 'Dude With Sign'

Justin Bieber, who has been making the headlines for his upcoming film Cupid, is all set to release his new album. The I Don’t Care singer took to his official Instagram handle to post the news of his latest album, and its release date. Read on to know more details about Justin Bieber's new album here:

Justin Bieber announces the release date of his upcoming album with the Dude With Sign

On February 10, 2020, the Baby singer Justin Bieber took to his official Instagram handle to break the news of his upcoming album. He did it in a very attractive way, as he collaborated with Dude With Sign, who has been quite popular for using signboards. In the post, fans can see Seth holding a signboard that says ‘Where the Album JB?’, and next to him is Bieber holding a sign that said ‘Feb 14.’ Fans are very excited for the Valentines’ Day release of the new album. The post is liked by over 29 lakh fans within a day.

The JB post had two photos, and other one featured Seth holding a sign that read ‘Justin Shave Your Mustache ’ and Justin Bieber held a sign that simply read, “NO”. The photo was captioned as “Album out Friday.” Here is the Instagram post by Justin Bieber.

On the work front, Justin Bieber is all set to give the world and his fans an animated film, titled Cupid. The lead character of Cupid will be voiced by JB. It is directed by Pete Candeland and written by Carlos Kotkin. The film will tell the story of Cupid, the mythical winged God of Love.

