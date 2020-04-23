When Justin Bieber Displayed His Spiritual Side On Social Media

Justin Bieber captured our hearts with his hit number, Baby in 2010 that went on to top several music charts worldwide. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the biggest and most popular pop singers. Several of his songs like Sorry, Love Yourself, What Do You Mean, etc. have been chartbusters. Justin Bieber recently released his new album, Changes in February 2020 that has already gone on to become a hit.

On the personal front, Justin Bieber is known to speak about his thoughts and feelings openly. The singer is an ardent follower of Christianity and he has spoken about the same in several interviews as well. Here are a few times when his social media displayed his spiritual side.

When Justin Bieber showcased his spiritual side

Justin Bieber uploaded this post to re-ensure faith in his followers that God accepts each person with their own “mess”.

The singer uploaded this belief to show how God can be forgiving and extraordinarily loving.

Justin Bieber shared this post on social media to add how he found support in God when his life seemed dark. He added in the caption, “Thank you, Jesus, that when I was lost you found me, thank you that you brought me from death to life! Thank you that once I was blind but now I see”.

Justin Bieber shared a verse from the Holy Bible to explain how his marriage to Hailey Baldwin has been “the most rewarding thing”.

Justin Bieber has explained on many occasions how God is the reason that he has come so far. He even showed this side in the music video, #iPledge with Brandon Burke. A lot of Bieber’s tattoos that he has also had religious significance.

