Selena Gomez Has Been Rumoured To Have Dated THESE Celebrities Until Now

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities in the world today. The American pop singer’s life has always been widely talked about. Gomez released her album, Rare, a few days back. Ever since the release fans have been pouring in their love. The album has even been called Selena Gomez’s best work until now.

In addition to having a successful, noteworthy musical career, her public relationship with Justin Bieber received a lot of attention from the media. Read on to know more about Selena Gomez’s previous relationships until now.

Selena Gomez’s dating history

1. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship is considered to be amongst the most controversial, talked about relationships. Every time the two would step out, fans would be contemplating whether the two are back together.

However, Bieber put these speculations to rest when he married Hailey Baldwin in 2018 just two months after Selena and Bieber were rumoured to have broken up again.

They have been rumoured to be in an on-and-off relationship for almost eight years. Selena Gomez’s latest album, Rare, is reportedly an album that explores her relationship with Justin Bieber. One of the hit numbers from the album, Lose You To Love me even has lyrics that are reportedly a direct hint at their relationship and breakups.

2. Zedd

Selena Gomez and Zedd worked together for the song, I Want You To Know in 2015. They started appearing on each other's social media and it was rumoured that they were dating each other. However, they broke up in a couple of months.

After the breakup, Zedd opened up about the relationship in an interview saying that Selena Gomez’s popularity was one of the major reasons for their breakup. He even added that people would call their loved ones to ask about the relationship.

3. Charlie Puth

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth worked together on the song, We Don’t Talk Anymore. Their charisma on stage was envied by everyone and many even added that they are seeing each other. A few years after the two broke up, Charlie Puth opened up in an interview that although it was a “short-lived” relationship, the relationship was “very impactful”. He even added saying that the relationship “messed him up”.

4. The Weeknd

Selena Gomez was spotted kissing in early 2017 in Santa Monica and the news spread all over the internet soon. The couple did not comment on it until they made it official by appearing together on the red carpet at the Met Gala. For the next few months, they were on each other’s social media at all times. Reportedly, The Weeknd was Selena’s number one supporter during her health struggles. The Weeknd’s song, Call Out My Name, is also believed to be about his relationship with Selena and how they broke up.

