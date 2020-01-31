Justin Timberlake Birthday: These Are The Most Viewed Songs Of The Grammy Award Winner

Justin Timberlake is a popular singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. The artist has received numerous awards and accolades, including ten Grammy Awards, for his work in the music industry. Timberlake was born on January 31, 1981. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know his most viewed songs.

Justin Timberlake’s most viewed songs

What Goes Around…Comes Around

FutureSex/LoveSounds, the second studio album of Justin Timberlake has What Goes Around…Comes Around, as its third single. The song, featuring Scarlett Johansson, was said to be about betrayal and forgiveness and gained a positive response. It became Timberlake’s third consecutive number-one hit on Billboard Hot 100. The track has around 306 million views on YouTube.

Say Something

Justin Timberlake’s fifth studio album, Man of the Woods’s third single is Say Something, featuring vocals by Chris Stapleton. It debuted at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached top 10 in several countries including Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom. The song has more than 330 million views on YouTube.

Cry Me A River

Justified, the debut studio album of Justin Timberlake has Cry Me a River as its second single. It is said to be a broken-hearted man who moves on from his last girlfriend, who had cheated on him. The song received numerous acclaims and peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Pop Songs charts and charted in the top ten in other countries. It has over 338 million YouTube views.

Mirrors

The second single from Justin Timberlake’s third studio album, The 20/20 Experience, is Mirrors. It is said to be inspired by his relationship to Jessica Behl and the marriage of his grandparents, and the video shows a tale of two lovers through several decades. It went on to top several countries and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, with other accolades. It has more than 600 million views on YouTube.

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! is recorded by Justin Timberlake for the soundtrack of the 2016 film, Trolls. It is an uptempo disco-pop, soul-pop number with funk influences and debuted on number spot at the US Billboard Hot 100, along with various other awards and nominations. With 1 billion+ views on YouTube, it is Timberlake’s most viewed song.

