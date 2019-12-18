Non-cliched K-dramas That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist | Check Out

Korean dramas are often termed to be cliché as they revolve around the concept of guy saving the girl in distress. They are known to follow a storyline which often lands well with the audience. K-drama’s can be often predictable. However, here is a list of Korean drama’s that are non-cliché and have excellent storyline and cinematography.

Cheese in The Trap

The drama Cheese in the Trap is a non-cliché drama. Even though the drama is set in a coming of age college situation, the lead roles essayed are not like many K-dramas. Even the ending leaves the audience on a cliff-hanger. The actors, Park Hae Jin, Kim Goeun and Seo Kang Joon have done an excellent role in the film.

Descendants of The Sun

Descendants of The Sun is one of the most popular and successful Korean drama according to their national records. The drama stars Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki in lead roles, they respectively essayed a doctor and soldier’s intense love story. The drama is definitely a non-cliché drama.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is the storyline of multiple families in one locality. The emotional K-drama revolves around love, family relations, struggle with poverty and more. This drama will take you down the memory lanes of childhood and experiences of first love.

Let’s Eat franchise

Like the name suggests Let’s Eat drama has had three seasons. Every season, the lead character explores themselves, love and most importantly food. These dramas are a good way to explore Korean food up close, which is definitely a non-cliché.

Fight My Way

Fight My Way is another drama which is non-cliché, with the lead actors failing and succeeding in their respective careers. The characters in the drama are always big on friendship rather than materialistic needs. A must watch for anyone discovering Korean dramas.

