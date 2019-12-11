K-drama That Follow Rich Guy-poor Girl Cliche, Here Are Some Excellent Story Line!

K-dramas are an entirely different world altogether. There are dramas that follow the rich lead, poor lead genre and is often a hit amongst a global audience. We take a look at the best storyline that stands out in the same genre.

Also Read | Halsey's Dramatic Red Carpet And Event Looks Are Just Right! Read Why?

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

This superhero drama is about what the title suggests, Do Bong Soon essayed by Park Bo Young who has supernatural powers. In the course of events, she meets her love interest, An Min Hyuk, played by Park Hyung Sik, who unlike many K-dramas is the weaker one of the two. However, An Min Hyuk hails from a well off family. The drama is funny as well as has some exciting action scenes.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2019: 'Game Of Thrones' Takes Home Best Drama Series Award

Encounter

Mostly K-dramas have the rich guy-poor girl theme, however, this one K-drama is vice versa. The drama stars Song Hye Kyo and Park Bo Geum in the lead roles, where Song is from a conglomerate background in the drama. The series stands out because of its simplicity and excellent cinematography.

What’s wrong with Secretary Kim

This drama with leads Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young is a romantic comedy. It covers the relationship between a CEO and his love interest in a secretary, essayed by Joon and Young respectively. Even though the drama has a clichéd theme, it has managed to get newer angles to it.

Also Read | Korean TV Series: These K-dramas Based On Aliens Are A Must-watch!

She was Pretty

When two childhood lovers meet each other after a span of many years, their lives have been reversed. Once again Park Seo Joon will impress many with his charm towards lead female actor Hwang Jung Eum in the K-drama. Joon is a successful editor and Eum is a struggling writer in the drama.

Goblin

This supernatural drama is one of the greatest hit in the K-drama world because of the storyline, music and excellent cinematography. The lead actors Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun is a Goblin and Goblin bride respectively, but destiny has different ideas for the two. The drama is all about love and separation and is a must-watch.

Also Read | Game Of Thrones Fans Now Have The Witcher To Fulfill Their Love For Fantasy Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.