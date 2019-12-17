Korean Dramas Makeup Tricks That Everyone Can Try For A Porcelain Clear Skin

The Korean beauty ritual was hype when it was introduced two years ago. There are more people now who are aware of this beauty regime, their products, and even their makeup brands. Korean dramas which are colloquially known as Kdramas are known to portray their actors with beautiful porcelain clear skin, tinted lips and amazing hair. Here are the top tips that people can imbibe from their favourite Kdrama star.

Makeup tips from Korean dramas

For all the ladies out there who advocate for minimalistic makeup with beautiful skin, then the makeup tricks that the Korean dramas follow will help you solve all your makeup woes. The main idea of the K-beauty experts who work on these Kdrama actors is to enhance their natural aesthetics by using makeup.

Lipstick trend in Korean dramas

Korean actors that you see in the Korean dramas have one thing in common and that is their softly-smudged lipsticks. They don't go for bold lip colours and keep the lip colour natural by using either a lip tint or buffing the lip colour with their fingers.

White eyeliner

The best-found eye makeup trick invented till now has to be the white eyeliner as nothing makes your eye pop up and make it appear wide open apart from the white eyeliner. You can easily find actors using this trick to make their eyes look bigger. For this look, white eyeliner is used to line the lower lash line.

Selective highlighting

You can often notice highlighters being used only over the apple of the cheeks and nose bridge as a widely used Kdrama makeup routine. This ensures that your whole face looks buffed up and matte thus providing you with a fresh look at any moment.

Tightlining the eyes

The Korean drama actors follow a delicately-done eyeliner look. This can be achieved by tightening your upper eye line. It also gives an appearance of fuller lashes and makes the face look bright just by following this common tip that the K-beauty experts follow in their majority serials.

Blur lipstick edges

Korean drama beauties advocate for smooth lip makeup. So, the Kylie Jenner lip overlining doesn't work here, rather they do just the opposite by blurring the outlines of the lip. Kylie is known to overline her lip whereas the Kdrama makeup experts go for a soft lip look that appears nice and faded, this can be achieved by using a foundation brush to lightly brush your outer lip line for a smooth transition.

