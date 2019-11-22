Korean TV Series: These K-dramas Based On Aliens Are A Must-watch!

Korean dramas which are colloquially known as K dramas are famous for its love stories. Not just that, nowadays, we see a huge increase in the type of K-dramas with innovative and substantial plotlines too. We can find some award-winning Korean tv series where the plotline revolves around the love story between a human and a mystical being. Here are some of the movies where the protagonist falls in love with a mythical, mystical or alien non-human characters.

My love from the star

The award-wining K-drama involved the love story angle between an alien guy who came to Earth 400 years ago and was unable to return to his own planet. His life takes a turn when he meets a famous actress who is a film star. The main star cast included Kim Soo-hyun, Jun Ji-hyun, and Park Hae-Jin portraying pivotal roles. The series was also known as You Who Came From the Stars and You From Another Star as well.

My girlfriend is a Gumiho

Shin Min-ah became a Korean favourite celebrity after she appeared in My girlfriend is a Gumiho. She played the role of Gumiho which means a nine-tailed fox according to Korean mythology. It was a romantic comedy TV series and involved the love story angle between the Gumiho and an ordinary human. Aired in 2010, the K drama featured Lee Seung-gi and Shin Min-ah in the lead roles.

Oh my ghost

As the name suggests, the K-drama features the storyline involving a ghost. The main lead Na Bong Sun gets possessed by a confident ghost who has one unfinished business with Na Bong Sun's boss. Oh my ghost is an interesting YV series plot which gives an angle of adult humour, romantic comedy, as well as gives the viewers some meaningful life lessons. First aired in 2015, the TV series features Park Bo-young, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Seul-gi, and Lim Ju-hwan in the pivotal roles.

Legend of the blue sea

Legend of the blue sea is Lee min ho's one of top TV series involving a mythical touch to it. This Korean drama involves the loves troy angle with a mermaid and a human. The Korean favourite Lee min ho starred in this drama along with Jun Ji-hyun. The story encompasses a love crosses all borders concept and is a romantic K drama. If you are a sucker for romance then this is the must-watch K-drama for you.

