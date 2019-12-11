K-pop- 'Gay, Fetish, Obsessed', All That H3h3 Shouldn't Have Said, Fans Slam Ethan!

YouTube’s popular husband-wife duo Ethan and Hila Klein, also known as h3h3 took a dig at the K-pop fandom. They are known to have controversial opinions and thoughts about subjects and this time they fired away towards the Korean pop genre fans and BTS. His comments brought many K-pop stans together and started trending the #h3h3isoverparty.

The comment was recorded in one of his video’s that was released on a broadcast. He said many things about the popular band BTS. He said that major fans are only having a fetish over boybands. He also said some inappropriate things about little girls, 14-year old, obsessing over groups.

Here is what he said in the interview:

Twitter K-pop stans responded to the harsh comments:

So #h3h3isoverparty is trending because Kpop fans are trying to cancel him. This is what he said pic.twitter.com/TxEIc6LbmV — Kavos (@KavosYT) December 9, 2019

I totally get ethans shock value opinions, but even if you don't like BTS respect the fact that the guys are INCREDIBLY talented performers and have built a megabase of people who love and support them. Respek the drip karen #h3h3isoverparty — Bradlee (@OfficialBradlee) December 9, 2019

If you're homophobic & xenophobic-racist you have no opinion bro smsmsmsmms.#h3h3isoverparty pic.twitter.com/bfBQwrdgUL — 디머디네아 (@trustfoster) December 9, 2019

Ethan Klein is a racist.



He had said in the past that Indian actors look like janitors and now he’s after Koreans enjoying kpop comparing it to a fetish.



There’s more to the world than white people understand. #h3h3isoverparty — Ekansh Gupta (@EkanshGupta_) December 9, 2019

The number of tweets made #h3h3isoverparty trending, to which Ethan responded with the following tweet:

My message to K-pop fans:



Lighten up nerds, it you can't handle your hobby being made fun of a little bit then you are really are just a bunch of little girls jerking off to kpop boys. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) December 9, 2019

Many fans responded to his tweet:

Idk I just don't get how people just can't get other people's likes. I hate trap, but I'm not going to go out and insult all the fans. It's a shitty thing to do. I love your podcast and it makes me laugh a lot, but you're just not setting a good example to all your fans — javz (@jarvzie) December 9, 2019

