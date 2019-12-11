The Debate
K-pop- 'Gay, Fetish, Obsessed', All That H3h3 Shouldn't Have Said, Fans Slam Ethan!

Music

K-pop stans were angry at h3h3's racist and homophobic comments on K-pop music and BTS. Read on how Twitter stans reacted to the video and his comments.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
k-pop

YouTube’s popular husband-wife duo Ethan and Hila Klein, also known as h3h3 took a dig at the K-pop fandom. They are known to have controversial opinions and thoughts about subjects and this time they fired away towards the Korean pop genre fans and BTS. His comments brought many K-pop stans together and started trending the #h3h3isoverparty.

Also Read | The K-pop Sensation 'Blackpink' Is Taking The World By Storm; Here Are Their Best MVs!

The comment was recorded in one of his video’s that was released on a broadcast. He said many things about the popular band BTS. He said that major fans are only having a fetish over boybands. He also said some inappropriate things about little girls, 14-year old, obsessing over groups.

Also Read | K-pop Genre Faces Flak As Well As Some Credits In The Year 2019, Know Here

Here is what he said in the interview:

ethan

Twitter K-pop stans responded to the harsh comments:

The number of tweets made #h3h3isoverparty trending, to which Ethan responded with the following tweet:

Many fans responded to his tweet:

Also Read | K-Pop Group BTS Has A New Album In The Works For 2020, Reveals Lead Singer RM

Also Read | Dua Lipa Just Serenaded The K-pop MAMA Awards In Style. How? Read On.

 

 

