K-pop Genre Faces Flak As Well As Some Credits In The Year 2019, Know Here

The year 2019 has been a year of ups and downs for the K-genre. Several K-pop groups are achieving their best on the international platform. However, the vast competition and dynamic life has made the K-pop industry lose some gems. Here is a look back at the major high and low points in the K-pop genre in 2019.

K-pop stars losing battle to depression

Popular K-pop star Sulli passed away at the age of 25 on October 14. As per media reports, Sulli's manager found her dead at her Seoul residence and alerted the police. Following this tragedy, another K-pop star and television celebrity Goo Hara was also found dead at her home in Cheongdam, Seoul on November 24. Reportedly Sulli and Goo Hara was suffering from depression because of online trolls and comments. The news of this broke into major headlines as the dark side of the glamorous K-industry comes into light.

K-pop stars in prison

K-pop singer Jung Joon Young and Choi Jung Hoon were sentenced to six years in solitary confinement by the Korean officials on the charges of gang-rape and recording the act and distributing the footage. This shed light on spycam crimes in the Korean entertainment industry. This case against K-pop celebrities catapulted into a debate in the country.

Blackpink comeback

Blackpink’s Kill This Love becomes the fastest K-pop music video to hit 650 million views on YouTube. The girl group of four has several MVs which have reached the feat but Kill This Love is the fastest MV to do so beating records of BTS. A piece of news that enthralled many.

BTS’ Boy with Luv

BTS’ Boy With Luv have broken record of most viewed music videos on YouTube within 24 hours with 74.6 million views according to YouTube records when released back in April. The music video also featured Halsey, an international sensation in their music video. She also appeared in one of their concerts in the USA.

BTS sweeping award shows

It is the year-end, and this means awards season in the K-world. The first set of awards was the Melon Music Awards 2019 and also Mnet Asian Music Awards where BTS swept away all the awards they were nominated in. They won the maximum number of Daesangs, which is the top award in the Korean awards shows and became the only K-pop group to have a maximum number of Daesangs so far.

