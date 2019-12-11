The K-pop Sensation 'Blackpink' Is Taking The World By Storm; Here Are Their Best MVs!

Blackpink recently made it to the most viewed music video list of YouTube. They are also taking the US by storm with their concerts as well as performances in music festivals like Coachella. The group has some peppy songs and numbers that one can groove. Here are their best MVs:

As if it’s your last

The first girl group by YG entertainment after 2NE1, Blackpink’s success knew no bounds with their 2017 hit As if it’s you last. The rap and vocals in this song hit the right chords with the audience and made them won many awards in Korean broadcasts. The girl group is taking the Korean music industry by storm, according to reports.

DDU DU DDU DU

The rap song was an instant hit upon its release. It also became the highest-charting Billboard hit in the top 100, which is the only feat achieved by an all-female Korean group. The beats are catchy and paired up with intense dance routine, which makes the song their best one. DDU DU DDU DU is a must watch MV!

Kill This Love

Kill This Love made into headlines because of its intense dialogues and the girl group's bold avatar. The third EP of the group was viewed more than 600 million times. It became the most viewed MV in 24 hours of its release.

Playing With Fire

Blackpink is known to shred the cute image and launch the tough versions, unlike many girl groups. And Playing With Fire, one of their initial success did just that. The quick rhymes and raps with direct dig at men is what Blackpink did with this song. One of the best music videos of Blackpink.

Boombayah

The rapid-fire track was combined with aesthetic visuals and catchy hooks in the song. The four-member girl group made sure that the song is a complete package with rap and excellent vocals. The song was a mix of EDM, choreography and house music.

