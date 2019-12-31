K-pop Star Kang Daniel's New Song Drops This Month; Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Popular k-pop star Kang Daniel recently released a trailer that promotes her upcoming single. The multi-talented star gave the fans a pleasant surprise as he shared the upcoming release of his new digital single on social media. This exciting news was released on Kang Daniel's official twitter account.

It looks like the k-pop star has been preparing something unique for his audience

Marking his first comeback as a solo artist, Kang Daniel did not release the title of the song yet. The title of the song is yet to be scheduled. Kang Daniel's announcement is in the form of a poster coloured royal red with a small metal ball right in the centre. That gave a peek-a-boo about his new song, perhaps taking into consideration his upcoming new album. The colours in the poster captivated a lot of audiences. The poster mentioned the words "Kang Daniel" and "Coming soon"

The fans are already excited about the upcoming release. The audience couldn't hold their feelings and shared their feelings and excitement over social media. The fans seem to be in full support for Kang Daniel's upcoming release.

WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! KING DANIEL IS COMING pic.twitter.com/mM7fh1awZJ — ᴘᴇᴀᴄʜ녤ᴷ (@god_kang_daniel) November 12, 2019

Earlier this year, the k-pop star made a mark as a solo artist after leaving his activities and work with the group Wanna One. Daniel released his mini-album titled Color on Me was reportedly known to sell over thousands of copies in a single day. The soundtrack What Are You Up To has since gained a lot of attention from the audience. With over 17 million views on Youtube for this title track, the upcoming release is highly anticipated. After the solo debut, Kang Daniel has travelled many nations to reach out to his fans.

