K-Pop Star Kang Daniel To Take A Break Due To Anxiety And Depression

Kang Daniel is a popular South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a former member of the boy band named, Wanna One. The K-pop industry has been rocked over the past year by drug and scandals as well as suspected suicides by artists. Another blow to it is that Kang Daniel is going through depression. The K-pop star will take a break from recording and promotion activities due to worsening mental health, according to his management. Read to know more.

Kang Daniel takes break over anxiety disorder

Kang Daniel’s agency Konnect Entertainment said he was undergoing treatment for depression and panic disorder. In an official statement on Kang’s official website said that starting from the first half of the year, Kang Daniel visited the hospital after experiencing poor health due to a weak immune system as well as psychological anxiety. After a detailed examination, he was diagnosed with depression and panic disorder. He was given treatment with psychotherapy and medication.

The statement said that, though Kang Daniel did his best to stay grounded and not falter in a continually changing environment despite his state, he recently expressed more severe symptoms of anxiety. Thus, the team concluded that sufficient rest and stability is of the highest priority for the artist’s health and safety. They will take all measures possible for Kang to recover to full health, and they will once again keep in mind the responsibility given to an agency to protect its artist.

The agency added that Kang’s pre-recording for MBC Music's Snow Champion had been cancelled. This is because he could not carry out his upcoming activities normally. Warning that it might be difficult for the K-pop star to promote his new digital single Touchin. It asked people to refrain from further speculation about Kang's health and future activities.

Earlier on his website, Kang posted a message. It read: 'Ever since I was part of a group, I have endured unjust situations and all kinds of rumours... but I am really just so tired.' Another message read: 'The fact that I am me is just too difficult.'

