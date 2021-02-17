Kang Daniel Releases New Single 'Paranoia'; Says 'there Will Be A Lot Of Sincere Stories'

K-Pop artist Kang Daniel is back with a digital single 'Paranoia'. This track is his first solo single of 2021. Earlier in January, he collaborated with Inverness and Anthony Russo for 'State of Wonder'. Earlier in February, Kang Daniel announced his solo comeback with a cryptic teaser. This got fans' attention and they began anticipating the theme of Kang Daniel's latest release. The release of Kang Daniel's Paranoia was hyped with a series of photos with red to black colour tones. He also gave a lyrics spoiler "You can run/You can hide/But they always find" that set the tone of his comeback.

'Paranoia' is a track about living with one's inner demons and facing them. The spooky, dark-themed music video portrays the idea of living with one's demons. In an interview with South Korean magazine 1st Look, Kang Daniel's latest single is described as one of his "most personal releases ever" by the artist. Watch the official music video of Kang Daniel's 'Paranoia' here:

A peek into Kang Daniel's career

Kang Daniel rose to fame during the music reality show 'Produce 101'. He was later a member of the K-Pop group Wanna One. After their disbandment in 2019, Kang Daniel went solo. The '2U' singer then established his own company Konnect Entertainment to manage his solo activities. Kang Daniel's 'Color on Me' was his debut EP that kicked off his solo career. The EP was a commercial success in South Korea.

Kang Daniel's songs have been well received by the fans. His latest single has over 4 Million views within 24 hours of the release. Kang Daniel's songs also comprise of his solo EPs "Cyan" and "Magenta". The actor got his first 'Top Ten' single in South Korea with the song '2U'. In an interview with 1st Look, he said, "A lot of my own thoughts and worries have been incorporated into the comeback and there will be a lot of sincere stories. It will be about one part of the person called Kang Daniel."

The 'Who U Are' singer is also reported to be actively considering a role in Disney+'s first South Korean original series Our Police Class. He has been offered the role of Wi Seung Hyun, a freshman starting out at the prestigious Korean National Police University. Kang Daniel will debut as an actor, should he accept the offer.

