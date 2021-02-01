ITZY Shares Their 'End Of 2020' Performance Practice Video; WATCH

The South Korean girl group ITZY had delivered a well-choreographed performance at the 30th High1 Seoul Music Awards and the performance was titled End of 2020. Later, the girl group, on their official Youtube channel, uploaded a practice video of the performance. In the video, they were seen putting up a fierce dance practice.

ITZY uploads a fierce dance performance practice video

The ITZY group was seen shaking a leg to the songs Wannabe and Not Shy. The group was wearing black t-shirts and crop tops which they paired up with pants with white shoes and used chairs as their props for the performance. Check out the dance practice video of ITZY below:

Netizens react to ITZY's SMA awards 2021 performance

The dance video of the girl group was received well by the netizens on social media who left their comments on the video to express their thoughts on the same. Fans of the celebrities flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several other celebrities also liked and shared the video on their social media handles. A number of people showered the group with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how adorable they looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how sweet and adorable Ryujin, Yeji, Lia and others looked in the video. Numerous other fans appreciated the coordination and chemistry of the group members and wrote in the comments that they enjoyed their performance a lot during the award show. Many other fans also sent blessings to the group and wished them good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the video below:

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Check out the complete 30th Seoul Music Awards 2021 Winners below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Best Album Award: BTS

Best Song Award: BTS

Bonsang (Main Award): IZ*ONE, BTS, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NU’EST, Oh My Girl

Best Performance Award: (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ

OST Award: Jo Jung Suk (“Aloha” from “Hospital Playlist”)

Trot Award: Im Young Woong

Ballad Award: B1A4’s Sandeul

R&B/Hip Hop Award: Jessi

Band Award: LEENALCHI

Discovery of the Year: ITZY

Popularity Award (Korea): Im Young Woong

K-Wave Award (outside of Korea): BTS

WhosFandom Award: BTS and ARMY

Fan PD Artist Award: Kang Daniel

Rookie of the Year: TREASURE, aespa, ENHYPEN

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.