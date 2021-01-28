K-Pop Fan Platform 'Universe' Launched, Boasts Of 'private' And 'studio' Features

Korean pop bands are making waves all over the world because of their unique music style and fashion choices. A lot of these groups have garnered a massive fan following worldwide over the years. For better communication between fans and their favorite K-Pop celebrities, a new website has been launched. Read on to know more about the website and what it is called.

Universe app Kpop

According to a report by All Kpop, a new communication platform has been launched between fans and their favourite K-Pop artists, titled Universe, which boasts of a variety of private and studio features. Private features include a community where fans can receive messages, photos, and videos directly uploaded by K-Pop artists. This feature also includes AI-recorded voices of KPop artists. The Studio feature involves a game space where fans can dress versions of their favourite KPop stars.

The Universe Kpop app will also be kicking off a wide range of exclusive reality content on the app from January 28. Some of these exclusive reality shows include Agent Blackjack K starring Kang Daniel, Area 51: The Code starring MONSTA X, 'SAP-DANCE' with guests Park Ji Hoon, ASTRO, and (G)I-DLE, GGULlogzam featuring ATEEZ and Cosmic Girls, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage starring AB6IX, CIX, and The Boyz.

Brand new K-Pop fan platform 'UNIVERSE' has officially launched!https://t.co/oX2ZJQ1GvN — allkpop (@allkpop) January 28, 2021

According to a report by Bandwagon Asia, the app launched with four million users and is dubbed as the largest entertainment playground for fans to connect with their K-Pop idols. Developed by South Korean video gaming company, NCSOFT, the platform will deliver quality entertainment content combined with state-of-the-art technologies, such as artificial intelligence. The service will be made available in 134 countries, and in three languages. Other key functions of the application include producing your own virtual music videos and styling personalised characters.

According to a statement from NCSOFT, the company will produce and release original content through its entertainment subsidiary, Klap, which was established in July 2020. Last year, Big Hit Entertainment announced the opening of Weverse, their official global fan community platform which hosts the likes of BTS, GFRIEND, CL, and TXT, amongst other big names in K-pop.

