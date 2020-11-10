Kang Daniel And Jihyo From TWICE End Their Relationship

K Pop stars Kang Daniel and Jihyo from the girl group TWICE have called off their relationship after being together for one year and three months. The breakup was first reported by Dispatch. Since it is a lesser-known occurrence in the K-pop industry for stars to date publically due to the stigma that is attached in the respective culture, the breakup report has attracted major reactions from fans of both the stars. Rumours about Kang Daniel and Jihyo dating initially garnered major attention in mid-2019. As of now, a source from JYP Entertainment has confirmed to Dispatch that the couple has called things off.

Kang Daniel and Jihyo relationship called off?

Kang and Jihyo met each other through a mutual acquaintance in 2018. Back then, Kang was still associated with the 11-member K Pop boy band named 'Wanna One'. The band was headlined by Kang Daniel but later disbanded in 2018 as the contracts of all the members expired. Kang went on to launch his solo career then and successfully managed to root his foothold as a solo performer.

In August 2019, Jihyo and Kang confirmed their relationship. But, Dispatch report suggests that they are currently too busy focusing on their career to keep the relationship going. The JYP Entertainment told Dispatch that both of them have clear career goals and wish to continue working on their album. Due to this reason, their meetings decreased and work has taken up the majority of their time. Jihyo with her girl group TWICE is busy promoting their upcoming album titled Eyes Wide Open. Whereas, Kang is occupied preparing his new album. Kang and Jihyo's relationship became public in less than two weeks after his first solo album had dropped.

After the news of their relationship took over the internet, Kang went on record at a portal titled 'Fan Cafe' where he apologised to his fans for not letting them know himself. Back then, the artists had expressed that making a solo project had exhausted him but it was his fans who kept him going which prompted him to apologise to them for not telling about his relationship in advance.

