Kanika Kapoor, The Baby Doll Singer, Opens Up About Her Break From Singing

Kanika Kapoor is a popular Indian singer and fashionista who has always been outspoken about her personal life. After she married an NRI businessman in 1997, Kapoor moved to London where she spent her days as a homemaker. However, one day, Meet Bros whom she had known since childhood, called her for an opportunity to sing a song for a movie. It is said that her life changed ever since then.

Kanika Kapoor opens up about her life

The singer has much-celebrated hit songs in her list. From Baby Doll, Lovely, Kamli, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan to Tukur Tukur and Da Da Dasse to name a few. Even though Kanika is proud to be the voice of her most popular song Baby Doll, she has recently claimed that she will not be the Baby Doll singer anymore. While talking about taking a break from singing, singer Kanika Kapoor said that her fans will see the artiste Kanika Kapoor and not the Baby Doll singer anymore. She also feels that she studied music for 12 years and that she is not an auto-tune singer.

The singer, whose next song is all set to be a peppy number in Ragini MMS 3, also opened up about why she decided to take a break. She said that she realised that there was no rush. Kanika revealed that her contemporaries, who were often releasing back-to-back songs, kept asking and checking on her to see if she is doing well. She said that they would also ask her if she was depressed when she decided to take time off from work and be with her kids. The singer, however, clarified that her break had nothing to do with depression.

Being quite open about her personal life, Kanika has recalled her struggling days from last five years which she believes was a rollercoaster ride. She was a housewife for around 14 years and is a mother to three children. She also shared that it was a challenge when she was not allowed to bring her kids to India since they are British citizens. However, after creating a name for herself, she decided she wants to take a break from singing for her kids. Currently, Kanika Kapoor is a proud mother and one of the most loved female singers in India.

