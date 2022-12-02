Kanye West’s Praise For Adolf Hitler Draws Flak, Drives Away Republican Support

Hollywood rapper-singer Kanye West drew a wave of backlash after he blatantly said on a show that he likes Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. On Thursday, West blurted the politically incorrect statement while appearing on InfoWars, a talk show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Addressing the criticism West has garnered over his recent antisemitic stances, Jones said that the rapper is neither a Hitler nor a Nazi, and therefore does not “deserve to be called that and demonized,” Billboard reported. West then went on to say, “Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’”

Continuing his shocking adoration for Hitler, the 45-year-old added: “This guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

To make matters worse, West concluded his statement with: “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?” As the show went on, Jones admitted that he doesn’t like Nazis, but this did not stop West from proclaiming his love for the Nazi leader once again. As the camera began to pan away, the rapper said into the microphone, “I like Hitler.”

Republicans remove tweet supporting Kanye West

As the radio host said that West has a “bit of a Hitler fetish going on,” the rapper swiftly responded: “It’s not a fetish. I just like information.” “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” West said, while emphasizing that it’s “time to promote love" and further declaring “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

Following the remarks, West appears to have lost the support of many, including top Republicans. According to The Guardian, Republican lawmakers removed a tweet that seemingly backed West and called him one of the GOP’s own. “Kanye. Elon. Trump,” read an old cryptic post on the Twitter handle operated by Republicans on the House of Representatives’ judiciary committee.