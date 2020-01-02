Karaoke Songs List That You Can Ace Without Being A Trained Singer

The popularity of Karaoke which basically means singing to the pre-recorded music of famous songs using a microphone is on a rise, especially with the millenials. It is usually present as a mode of entertainment in pubs and bars where you can read the lyrics of the songs and sing in tune with the pre-recorded music holding a mic. Check out some of the Hindi Karaoke songs that anyone can groove to.

Karaoke songs that even non-singers can groove to

Jab koi baat bigad jaye

Singer : Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam

Starring - Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Shafi Inamdar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Mahesh Anand & Others.

Movie - Jurm

The song is melodious and the lyrics easy, which makes it perfect for a Karaoke night.

Ae kash ke hum

Singer: Kumar Sanu

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamurthy

Movie: Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

The song has pain, romance and endearment all intertwined with perfection making for a great composition and an easy song to hum or perform on.

Janam dekh lo

Singer: Udit Narayan

Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher, Divya Dutta

Movie: Veer-Zaara

The film which was a saga of love, separation and sacrifice was full of amazing songs out of which Janam Dekh Lo will surely bring out your best Karaoke performance.

Mere sapno ki rani

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Starring: Sujit Kumar, Farida Jalal, Madan Puri, Ashok Kumar, Asit Sen

Movie: Aradhana

The song is an epic and evergreen song which everybody from the 90s must have heard. Being an evergreen classic song the lyrics are relatable. The song will bring back your 90s memories or the nostalgic memories from the 90s.

Aye meri zohra jabeen

Singer: Manna Dey

Starring: Sunil Dutt, Sadhana, Raaj Kumar, Madan Puri, Balraj Sahni, Rahman, Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore & Others

Movie: Waqt

The perfect classic song amongst our parents and grandparents that is mushy as well as endearing when they sing it. Suggest this karaoke song and see the magic in people's performance.

