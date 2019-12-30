Dance+ 5: Contestants Dance With Deepika Padukone On Her Songs

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, a film based on giving a tribute to all the acid attack victims and survivors in India. The actor visited the sets of a dance reality show Dance + 5 which is aired on Star Plus. The contestants of the reality dance show not only managed to get the actor emotional but they also managed to make Deepika Padukone dance on stage. Here are her top performances with contestants on the show.

Dance + 5 dance performances of Deepika Padukone

Monark Trivedi

One of the top contestants Monark Trivedi performed on Deepika's famous song from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani. The actor danced with the contestant on the same song almost copying all of his steps, winning everyone's hearts.

Janam

Janam's is a group of four boys who are one of the participants on the reality dance show. They performed a dance number on one of Deepika Padukone's popular dance number Pinga. The performance was a funny one and they managed to get a standing ovation from Deepika Padukone.

Deepika - Rupesh

The dancing duo managed to get on the top of the competition with their amazing dancing skills. Moreover, the two managed to get tears to Deepika's eyes with their act, as dancing dolls.

The one with all the boys

Deepika Padukone, ever since she came to the show, the boys did their best to woo her. Out of the all there were a few boys who managed to make a decent attempt to impress the queen with their dance performances.

