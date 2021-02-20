Karnan's Song 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga' And Other Songs That Released This Week; Check List

The hustle and bustle in the entertainment industry never seems to stop. From regional movies releases to Bollywood movie releases and also music video releases, some or the other event takes place in the industry. This week from February 13 to February 20, several songs released, creating a frenzy amongst fans. Check out the songs released this week, in different languages across the music industry.

Karnan's song 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga'

The first song of Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, Kandaa Vara Sollunga released on February 18, 2021. The folk number is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and has impressed members of the Tamil film industry as well as his fans. The intense song is sung by Kidakkuzhi Mariyammal and Santhosh Narayanan. It features a band of artists singing and performing while a person is seen making a portrait of actor Dhanush.

Sira E Hou

Adding to the list of romantic Punjabi songs is Sira E Hou, released under the banner of Desi Crew. The song is a collaboration of popular artists Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khair. The music video of the song also features the two artists Amrit and Nimrat, grooving to the tunes of choreographer Vivek Kumar.

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye

T-series released a song Lut Gaye on February 17, 2021, featuring Emraan Hashmi. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the romantic song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The melodramatic track also features India’s Next Top Model fame Yukti Thareja in a bridal avatar. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song garnered 35M views within two days of its release.

Top Tucker song

Featuring artists Badshah, Yuvan Shankar, Rashmika Mandanna and Amit, the Top Tucker song premiered on February 12, 2021. Sung by Uchana Amit, Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi, the Top Tucker song is one of the biggest collaboration of the top artists. The music of this song is composed by Yuvan Shankar. It has managed to garner nearly 30M views within a week of its release.

Himanshi Khurana's 'Soorma Bole'

Reality TV show fame Himanshi Khurana’s song Soorma Bole also released on February 20. The actor had been sharing her fiery looks from the music video, promoting her song. The music of her song was composed by Bunty Bains, while Himanshi herself lent the voice for her song.

Rabba Mehar Kari

Featuring Diksha Singh and Darshan Raval, the song Rabba Mehar Kari is a romantic Punjabi song which released on February 18. Depicting young love, the song was also composed by Darshan Raval.

Aatmvishvas

Another popular song which released today is Amit Bhadana and Badshah’s song Aatmvishvas. Premiered on February 17, the song was sung by Badshah and featured popular YouTube sensation Amit Bhadana. The video was specially dedicated to their fans and all those who helped the simple boy become a YouTube sensation.

