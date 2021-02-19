Amrit Maan And Nimrat Khaira's 'Sira E Hou' Releases On Youtube; WATCH

Sira E Hou is the latest addition to the original Punjabi romantic songs, which are steadily gaining popularity among the youth. The song has been brought to the audience by Desi Crew under the banner of Speed Records. There was a lot of wait for the song that sees the collaboration between popular singers Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khair, and their music video has finally been released for the audience to enjoy. The music video has credited a number of experienced professionals on YouTube while having given an insight into the song.

Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khaira's Sira E Hou gets a release

Both Amrit Maan and Nimrat Khaira had been actively promoting their song for many days now. They had even shared a teaser of the song previously and shared a glimpse from the music video with their fans. The wait for the song’s release is finally over and fans enjoy the song on Youtube. In the long description of the music video, they have even shared the names of other platforms where listeners can enjoy their songs. Some of these platforms include Apple Music, JioSaavn, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. This is followed by a long line of credits.

Along with lending his voice to the song, Amrit Maan has also penned its lyrics. Nimrat Khaira has been given her due credit as an artist as well. The music of the song has been created by the Desi Crew, while Vivek Kumar is responsible for the choreography of the music video. The song has been placed under the album titled All Bamb.

With a duration of about five minutes, the music video depicts young romance as the video starts off with both Amrit and Nimrat talking about their love to their own set of friends. It is followed by several romantic visuals, as Amrit is seen falling for her as Nimrat deals with a bully in an impressive manner. It has alternate visuals of the two shaking a leg on this song, as their romance begins to blossom parallelly in the video. The video has a comic ending, as both of them get a call back to their homes after the song ends.

