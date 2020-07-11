Katy Perry Denies Rumours Of Being Related To Taylor Swift; Says 'we Fight Like Cousins'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news daily, songstress Katy Perry addressed the rumours, which state that she is related to singer Taylor Swift. Refuting it, Katy Perry remarked that the speculations were just a ‘fan fiction’. However, Perry also revealed that she fights with Taylor ‘like a cousin’.

Katy Perry remarked in jest that she will ask Taylor to ‘get blood test together’. Speaking about her relationship with Taylor in an interview held earlier in March, Katy Perry remarked that she doesn’t share a close relationship with Taylor Swift, however, Perry keeps in touch with her over texts. The songstress added that she congratulated Swift on the release of her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Makeup And Beauty Tips For That Effortlessly Flawless Look

Katy Perry recently made it to the news when she dropped the cover art of her upcoming album, Smile, which debuts on August 14, with the title track releasing this Friday. It seems like Katy Perry has adopted the carnival theme for the covert art, as the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and her pinkish-blonde hair styled up. Take a look at the post shared by Katy Perry:

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Fans Want Her To Be 'USA's First Female President' After Kanye Declares Bid

With the cover art shared, Katy Perry, in the caption, recalled the time when she went through one of 'the darkest periods of her life'. The singer revealed that the upcoming album is a reflection of her journey towards ‘resilience, hope, love and light’. Katy Perry also asked fans to pre-order the album, which releases at the midnight.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Best Moments From The 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Documentary

Taylor Swift- on the professional front:

Taylor’s much-awaited concert City of Lover is now streaming on Disney Plus for the ‘Swifties’ to watch amid lockdown. Recently, the streaming giant took to its Twitter handle to share the news with its followers and confirmed that the show would be available for a limited time, which starts from May 18. The event, which was filmed in September at the L'Olympia theatre in Paris, sees Swift performing songs from her latest album, Lover, in front of a huge crowd, who reportedly flew in from more than 37 countries to witness Swift’s magic.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Makeup And Beauty Tips For That Effortlessly Flawless Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.