Taylor Swift's Best Moments From The 'Reputation Stadium Tour' Documentary

Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour was the fifth concert tour of the singer. It was Swift’s first all-stadium tour launched in support of her sixth studio album, Reputation. It started on May 8, 2018, in Glendale and concluded on November 21, 2018, In Tokyo. Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour comprised of 53 concerts and emerged out to be successful with around 2,888,916 attendees. Moreover, it was the third highest-grossing female concert tour of all time and garnered acclaim from critics.

Apart from receiving various accolades, Reputation Stadium Tour’s recording is a Netflix original concert film of the same name. So, we have compiled Taylor Swift’s best moments from the most successful tour to date. Read on:

Taylor Swift's rise to fame

Taylor Swift takes control of the narrative with the tour quite well. Before even hitting the stage, Joan Jett sets the mood with her track Bad Reputation. After the song, the lights dim and a message montage plays on the screen which documents Taylor Swift’s rise to fame. Although it begins with cute home videos of the singer playing the guitar, it takes a dark turn with voiceovers reciting news headlines about Swift’s big reputation in the media. As the voiceover increases and chaos ensues, the camera shows a snake’s body, which turns out to be Taylor Swift.

Love Story - You Belong with Me mashup

While most parts of the concert showcase songs from Taylor Swift’s Reputation album, it has a few throwback moments. The singer’s mashup of Love Story and You Belong with Me fills the audience with nostalgia. Besides changing the dark theme of the Reputation album, to baby pink hues from Swift’s Fearless days, the singer-songwriter shares a touching moment with some of her original band members after bringing them on stage.

Snake imagery

Taylor Swift takes the snake imagery to another level during her Reputation Stadium Tour. The singer’s performance of Look What You Made Me Do grew immensely popular. Apart from a creepy intro video showcasing Swift taking the throne in a snakeskin jumpsuit, she brings a big inflatable snake on stage. Moreover, she stands on a tilted stage while performing.

Meet and greet fans

Taylor Swift does not shy away from going the extra mile for her fans. She puts in efforts to stay close and personal with them amid the tour. The singer holds a meet and greet with a few selected fans in the Rep Room and also shares a sweet moment with uncountable attendees while walking from the left B stage to the right B stage during the concert. Swift attempts to touch as many fans’ hands as she can.

