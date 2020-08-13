Katy Perry Opens Up About 'fear' Of Giving Birth, Says 'pain Is Temporary'

Hollywood songstress Katy Perry, in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, spoke about her ‘fears’ regarding the birth of her baby with Orlando Bloom. The singer remarked that the pain is temporary and will pass away with time. In her interview, Katy Perry mentioned that she would want the baby out ASAP, had she been the same person she was five years ago. Adding to the same, Perry opined that the human brain is really malleable, as she could easily trace back the reasons why she felt insecure about her upbringing.

Katy speaks about depression

Speaking about her battle with depression, Katy mentioned that she had no choice but to confront her situation, as her ‘foundation’ began to crack after her hit song, Witness. Adding to the same, Katy revealed that it felt like the universe was sending her messages to accept reality. As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019. Reportedly, Katy is currently isolating with Bloom in her Beverly Hills home.

Recently, Katy spoke to People magazine about the ‘darkest days’ of her life and revealed that it equipped her to handle the curveballs 2020 has bought along with it. Comparing her relationship with Orlando Bloom to a rocket ship, Katy mentioned that her bond with Bloom was just going straight up, however, there was just a small change in the trajectory, which felt 'seismic'. Recalling the times when she was at her lowest in life, Katy Perry opined that it felt like she was being attacked, and couldn't wake up. Katy Perry also shed light on the importance of having gone through the ‘low’ days and explained how it helped her get her out of the desperate loop of being the best pop star ever.

On the professional front

Katy Perry recently made it to the news when she dropped the cover art of her upcoming album, Smile, which debuts on August 14, with the title track releasing this Friday. It seems like Katy Perry has adopted the carnival theme for the covert art, as the songstress is seen resting her chin on her palms as she dons a round, red clown's nose. Katy Perry is also seen sporting a blue-and-white checkered outfit and pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

