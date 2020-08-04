Orlando Bloom Left Heartbroken After Dog's Death; Reveals How He Is Coping With The Loss

Orlando Bloom lost his pet dog Mighty recently and the heart-break has been immense as per many of his posts on Instagram. He has been keeping up with the loss barely. However, after weeks of sorrow and grief, he has been able to be happy only because of the expected arrival of his daughter with Katy Perry. He revealed in an interview with a news publication that his dog passed away to ‘make way’ for his baby daughter’s arrival.

Orlando Bloom is heartbroken after dog's death

The 43-year-old actor is going to be a father for the second time and in the past few weeks, he has been the most vulnerable due to the loss of Mighty. He said in the interview that he was unable to let go of Mighty as he was a representation of himself. Mighty was Katy’s gift to Orlando and was a companion for many trips, tours and travels. He revealed that it is an emotional departure and he cannot talk about it without tearing up. He said during the interview that it is hard to let go of Mighty as he was always there for him. Bloom also said that he misses his pet dog a lot.

Orlando Bloom’s pet dog went missing from his house. He apparently resorted to many ways to search for the dog but was unable to find him. He said that Katy witnessed everything he did to find their beloved dog. He added that for seven days it was unbelievable for him. He could only stop until they found a collar that belonged to Mighty. It was a painful moment for the actor and hoped that the dog might still stay by his side. He added that Mighty paved the way for his and Katy Perry's baby daughter who will be seeing the world soon.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's baby's arrival to be soon

Orlando Bloom first announced about the missing of his pet dog on July 15. However, after a few days, he confirmed that his dog had passed away. Orlando Bloom will soon be a father to Katy Perry's baby who is currently in her last trimester. He said the interview that Flynn, his nine-year-old son will be happy to have a little sister soon. Flynn’s mother is the former wife of Bloom, supermodel, Miranda Kerr.

