Orlando Bloom Says He Feels 'powerless' As The Search For His Dog Mighty Continues

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom took to his Instagram last week and mentioned that his dog has gone missing. While providing more details, Orlando Bloom stated that his dog, a teacup poodle named Mighty went missing in Montecito, California. Orlando Bloom posted an emotional note on his Instagram account saying that being away from his dog is a ‘waking nightmare’. He also mentioned that he misses his pup and wishes for his safe return.

Orlando Bloom’s dog goes missing

In an emotional post written by Orlando Bloom, he can be heard saying that he has been having difficulties sleeping and often has sleepless nights. He also mentioned that he feels powerless in the situation and the thought of his dog being lost and scared haunts him. Orlando Bloom, in the post, also mentioned that he is ‘broken wide open’ due to the disappearance of his dog.

Orlando Bloom wrote, “I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.” [sic]

While concluding the emotional note, Orlando Bloom urged his fans to cherish the moments they share with their loved ones. He also mentioned that he shared a great bond with his dog Mighty and that he now realises why dogs are called a man’s best friend. He mentioned that he misses his dog and urged his fans to send out a prayer for the little guy.

He wrote, “Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.” [sic]

Last week, Orlando Bloom put up a post saying that his dog has gone missing. In the post, he also wrote that his dog has a clipped collar and that if anybody finds him and takes him to the vet Orlando Bloom could find his way to his dog. It has also been reported that Orlando Bloom and his fiancé Katy Perry have been hanging out missing posters all around the neighbourhood. The couple has also put up a $5,000 reward for anybody who finds the missing teacup poodle.

@katyperry and Orlando Bloom were spotted recently, looking for their missing puppy, Mighty, through the streets of Montecito, California (7/15). pic.twitter.com/kQD2erDvCH — Katy Perry Daily Days (@katyperrydailyd) July 17, 2020

In the poster, they have mentioned that he was last seen on 14th July at 7 PM. Pictures of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looking out for the teacup poodle had also gone viral recently. In the pictures, Katy Perry was seen wearing a pink dress while her fiancé Orlando Bloom is seen fetching something from the car. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry search the streets of Montecito, California for the pup. The little teacup poodle has been accompanying the star everywhere right from the set of his films to fashion weeks.

