Jennifer Aniston Lends Helping Hand In Search For Orlando Bloom’s Missing Dog Mighty

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has joined in to search for Orlando Bloom’s missing teacup poodle Mighty. Last week, Orlando Bloom took to his social media account and stated that his dog has been missing. He mentioned that Mighty was last seen on 14th July at 7 PM in Montecito, California. FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston has heard about the missing poodle and has taken to her social media to share about the missing dog.

Jennifer Aniston helps Orlando Bloom to look for his dog

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of Orlando Bloom's dog Mighty along with the actor. While sharing the picture, she urged people to contact on the given number if anyone has seen the dog. In another post, Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the missing poster that was hanged around the neighbourhood by Orlando Bloom and his fiancé Katy Perry.

Jennifer Aniston, while posting the picture, asked her fans to post the picture on their social media. She urged her fans to help bring the teacup poodle back to his home. Last week, Orlando Bloom put up a post saying that his dog has gone missing. In the post, he also wrote that his dog has a clipped collar and that if anybody finds him and takes him to the vet Orlando Bloom could find his way to his dog. It has also been reported that Orlando Bloom and his fiancé Katy Perry have been hanging out missing posters all around the neighbourhood. The couple has also put up a $5,000 reward for anybody who finds the missing teacup poodle.

Days after his dog went missing, Orlando Bloom posted an emotional note on his Instagram account saying that being away from his dog is a ‘waking nightmare’. In an emotional post written by Orlando Bloom, he can be heard saying that he has been having difficulties sleeping and often has sleepless nights. He also mentioned that he feels powerless in the situation and the thought of his dog being lost and scared haunts him. Orlando Bloom, in the post, also mentioned that he is ‘broken wide open’ due to the disappearance of his dog.

While concluding the emotional note, Orlando Bloom urged his fans to cherish the moments they share with their loved ones. He also mentioned that he shared a great bond with his dog Mighty and that he now realises why dogs are called a man’s best friend. He mentioned that he misses his dog and urged his fans to send out a prayer for his dog.

