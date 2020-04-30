Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Take A Road Trip To Sedona During COVID-19 Outbreak

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner reportedly took a drive amid the coronavirus outbreak. The two have been friends for years and were spotted riding in Booker's Mercedes-Benz Maybach. While witnesses reported Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner looked like a couple, sources close to the both of them clarified that they were only friends.

Kendall and Devin Booker road trip details

As per TMX Sports, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were headed to Sedona and were spotted when they stopped near Arizona City for some time. According to reports, Jenner has a small social circle which has been following precautions and practising all the social distancing guidelines. Booker is a part of Jenner's small group. The sources added that both Devin Booker and Kendell Jenner were out for 'much-needed air'. During the trip, they reportedly took an effort to minimize any interaction they had to make. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have 'been running in the same social circles' since 2018. Booker, who started playing for the NBA in 2015, is currently under a five-year $158 million contract with the Suns.

Kendall and Devin Booker road trip: Sources clarify that the pair are 'just friends'

While it was clarified that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are just friends, fans took to Twitter to comment about Jenner and Booker. Some people referred to Jenner previously dating Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Many fans also stated that Kendall was the one who was 'passing them around'. Kendall Jenner retweeted the comment, stating that she is in control of her life and decisions. Kendall's sister Kylie retweeted her tweet, calling it the 'tweet of the year'.

Kendall and Devin Booker road trip: Fans comment on Kendall Jenner NBA players relationships

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Kendall Jenner NBA players: Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner relationship

Earlier this year, there had been rumours about Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner rekindling their relationship as they reportedly spent New Year's Eve together and she also went to meet the NBA star's parents mid-February. Last year, the model was seen at the 76ers game against New Orleans Pelicans. Reports had claimed that the two had kept in touch despite the breakup, which was caused due to their difficult schedules. They were apparently looking to get back together if their timings worked out.

