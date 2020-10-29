Kendrick Lamar Is Back In Busta Rhymes's New Track 'Look Over Your Shoulder'

Kendrick Lamar joined Busta Rhymes’ new track Look Over Your Shoulder. The song belonged to Busta Rhymes’ new album titled Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God which will release on October 30. Read on to know the details.

Kendrick Lamar joins Busta Rhymes’ new track

Kendrick Lamar featured in Busta Rhymes’ new track titled Look Over Your Shoulder. The song also featured I’ll Be There by the Jackson 5. Look Over Your Shoulder featured Kendrick Lamar in the first verse. According to Pitchfork, Busta Rhymes’ new album titled Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God arrives on Friday, October 30. Take a look at the music video below.

Look Over Your Shoulder track

According to the report, in 2017, Kendrick shared the single The Heart Part 4 prior to announcing his last studio album DAMN. Black Panther the Album was Kendrick’s last single as the lead artist that released in the year 2018. The report stated that Kendrick earned seven Grammy nominations and won one for the soundtrack and its singles.

He was also nominated for the 2019 Academy Award for Best Original Song for All the Stars. Kendrick Lamar’s songs also include SiR’s Hair Down, Raphael Saadiq’s Rearview, the Lion King song NILE, Dreamville’s song Under the Sun and 2 Chainz’s Momma I Hit a Lick. According to the report, although he made guest appearances in other people’s songs, he did not attend either Grammy or Oscar during the 2019 award season.

More about Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick launched a new at service company called pgLang with longtime collaborator Dave Free. He joined protests over the police murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others. The report also stated that his song Alright’s streaming boosted rapidly due to its prominence at protests.

About Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN

DAMN is the fourth studio album by Kendrick. The album received several critical acclaims soon after its release and also topped the US Billboard 200 in its first week. The album featured three singles Humble, Loyalty and Love. Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN earned him several accolades including the Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Image Credits: Stills from Love Over Your Shoulder

