Kendrick Lamar Makes Headlines For Kickstarting His New “service Company” PgLang

Kendrick Lamar has been planning his comeback to the media industry for a lot of time now. He recently updated his Instagram profile and stated himself as the co-founder of pgLang. The Element rapper has managed to kickstart a company that is basically “service company” and will have a number of artists on it. An entertainment portal states that this new venture is not a music label but will surely feature artists in a very similar format. Read more about Kendrick Lamar’s service company called pgLang.

What Is Kendrick Lamar's new company?

Kendrick shared a post on his social media to let the people know about his new venture, pgLang. He has started the company along with his longtime collaborator, Dave Free. It is still not clear what the company is going to provide. The makers have created their official website which clears some doubts about the company. The website has a small paragraph about their aims and focus. The site also has a short film featuring Lamar, Yara Shahidi, Jorja Smith, and Baby Keem trying to portray their message to their fans.

About Kendrick Lamar

On the professional front, there has been news that The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar are being sued for picking up a segment from Yeasayer’s 2007 track, Sunrise for their song Pray For Me. A recent lawsuit was filed by the broken-up rock band and the complaint states that the two have picked up a “distinctive choral performance” from their Sunrise. The Brooklyn band states that the hip hop artists tweaked it and then made it a “material and substantial portion” for Pray For Me. The lawsuit claims that Lamar and Weeknd tweaked the recording in order to “intent to conceal the infringement” and used it at least eight times in their song.

