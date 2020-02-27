Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Sued For Their 'Black Panther' Soundtrack 'Pray For Me'

Marvel’s Black Panther is one of the most popular and successful superhero movies contributed by Marvel. The film not only featured a set of great actors and performances but also had a great music album given by the popular rapper Kendrick Lamar. The rapper gave the whole Black Panther album which has a number of artists on it. Similarly, The Weeknd and Lamar came together for their popular Pray For Me. There has been news about the two being sued for picking up a segment from Yeasayer’s 2007 track, Sunrise. Read more about Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd’s Pray For Me.

Check out the new single “Pray For Me” by @KendrickLamar & @TheWeeknd from Black Panther: The Album. Music from and inspired by the film: https://t.co/EwJuwOqBuA pic.twitter.com/WthvlaDpjj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 2, 2018

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd get sued for plagiarism in Pray For Me?

A recent lawsuit as filed by the broken-up rock band states that the two have picked up a “distinctive choral performance” from their Sunrise. The Brooklyn band states that the hip hop artists tweaked it and then made it a “material and substantial portion” for their Pray For Me. The lawsuit claims that Lamar and Weeknd tweaked the recording with the “intent to conceal the infringement” and used it at least eight times in Pray for Me.

What are Yeasayer's demands to sort things out?

The members of Yeasayer state that the picked-up segment comprises of male voices singing in their highest registers, with animated, pulsing vibrato. Reportedly, the band is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages and profits from the 2018 hit. They also require an injunction to stop all sales and licensing of the song over the alleged copyright infringement.

