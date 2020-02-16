Kishore Kumar To RD Burman: Indian Musicians Who Ruled The 80s

There have been many great artists throughout the history of Bollywood. These artists have helped define a generation and shape the music industry with their music. From Kishore Kumar to RD Burman, there have been many playback singers, composers and music directors who have laid the foundation for the future of the music industry in India.

Let’s take a look at some of these musicians who have shaped the industry. Below are three musical legends of the 80s.

Kishore Kumar

Abhas Kumar Ganguly, better known by his stage name Kishore Kumar, was a renowned Indian playback singer, actor, music director, lyricist, writer, director, producer, and screenwriter. He is one of the most prominent singers in India. People still listen to his music and find it amazing.

The singer won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and holds the record for winning the most Filmfare Awards in that category. He was active from the 50s to 80s and is still popular for his distinctive music style. He has worked extensively with Asha Bhosle and RD Burman.

RD Burman

Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as RD Burman, was an Indian music director who is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians in India. From the 1960s to the 1990s, Burman composed musical scores for 331 films. Burman did major work with Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar and composed many of the songs.

He has also scored many songs sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. For a person who paved a path and built the foundation for the future musical directors in Bollywood, he only won three Filmfare awards. But he is still revered for his works.

Shankar-Jaikishan

Shankar and Jaikishan were a popular and successful Indian composer duo of the Hindi film industry, working together from 1949 to 1971. But their work continued to remain popular decades after that. They are considered to be among the best composers of the Hindi film industry.

