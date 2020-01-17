Justin Bieber Admits That Scottish Singer Lewis Looks 'as Good As Him'

Justin Bieber has given a graceful public approval to Lewis Capaldi’s gigantic claims of looking as good as him on a flattering selfie of himself that he uploaded on Twitter. Lewis Capaldi claimed that he is as fit, if not fitter, as Justin Bieber that had the 'Love Yourself' singer giving a response agreeing to it in the comments.

“I’ve decided that I’m equally as handsome as Shawn Mendes and Bieber”, tweeted the Scottish Singer to his audience, to which the users replied that he was perhaps “a goddess”, and heading the league; Some even called the singer “chubby and cute”. But in what could be said an unexpected response was from the man himself, Justin Bieber who perched on the comments giving it a virtual nod, “you are”.

You are — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 16, 2020

"Bieber approved"

Lewis, exhilarated with Bieber’s response immediately retweeted it to his 889,500 with a caption "Bieber approved". The internet cheered at the bonding over social media and demanded that it was Lewis’ turn “to say it”. The users also hinted admiration for the Singer’s cover ‘Someone You Love' and Justin Bieber’s gesture in the thread racking up the tweet to 31,900 likes.

This comes in as Justin, who married the supermodel Hailey Baldwin, revealed to the sources that he's been battling Lyme disease. The singer, who used to date Selena Gomez, has been open about his journey on how the disease that he was diagnosed within an unreeled event has taken a toll on him.

Recently, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has released her much-anticipated album titled Rare. She had released two tracks namely, Lose You To Love Me and Look at Her Now from the album first. Selena Gomez has been making some major headlines for the past two years in context to her relationship with Justin Bieber and her battle with depression and anxiety.

Meanwhile, Lewis had revealed in October to the sources that he's still single, despite ''swiping his fingers to the bone'' on Tinder in the hopes of finding a partner.

