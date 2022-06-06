KK's Death: 100 Singers & Guitarists From Kolkata Sing 'Pal' To Pay Homage To Late Singer

Days after the unfortunate death of celebrated playback singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, a group of musicians from Kolkata gathered to pay a soulful tribute to the late singer. The singer died at the age of 53 after performing at a college fest held at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in south Kolkata. His death came as a shock to many as condolences and prayers flooded social media.

From Bollywood stars to netizens, many paid a tribute to the singer and remembered his contribution to the Bollywood music industry over the years. Some of his memorable hits include Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil, Haule Haule, Jab Bhi Koi Haseena, It's The Time To Disco and more.

Musicians from Kolkata pay tribute to KK

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a music group called B-Garden Buskers organised an event at the Nandan theatre in Kolkata to remember KK, who breathed his last in the city. 100 guitarists and 100 singers gathered to partake in the tribute as they soulfully sang KK's song 'Pal' in sync.

In an interview with the outlet, a member of the music group Santanu Naskar revealed that many people expressed their desire to participate in an event to pay tribute to the late singer. ''While we were planning for a 100-singers, 100-guitarists mass tribute, unexpectedly more than 300 people turned out at Nandan,'' he said.

Santanu Naskar further affirmed that the event was not only an attempt to pay homage to the late singer but also 'repair the bond between Kolkata and artists'. He also called KK's death in the city 'unaccepted and shameful' for the Kolkata fans pointing out how he came from Mumbai to Kolkata to perform but never returned to his family. ''Maybe we failed due to our carelessness, so the initiative is to repent the loss of KK. While we cannot undo it, we want to restore faith in music,'' the group told the outlet.

In the latest development pertaining to KK's death case, lawyer Ravishankar Chatterjee has filed a PIL and requested for CBI enquiry into the case. This comes after the Kolkata Police chief confirmed that there was no situation where attendees were short of space at Nazrul Manch.

Image: Instagram/@kk_live_now