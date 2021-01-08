Gwen Stefani's Marriage With Gavin Rossdale Annulled After Long Wait

The highlights of the professional life of Gwen Stefani is known to all, but the singer has been struggling in her personal life. Her engagement with country singer Blake Shelton has been out in the public for quite some time. But the couple has not been able to get married as Gwen Stefani’s marriage with Gavin was still intact, even though the two have been separated for long. However, coming as a good news for Gwen and Blake, her marriage with Gavin has been annulled. Here is all you need to know.

Gwen Stefani’s marriage with Gavin Rossdale annulled

Gwen Stefani's marriage with Gavin has been annulled after a long wait. The singer happens to be a devout Catholic, according to Daily Mail. The faith allows the singer to remarry if the first marriage has gotten annulled, which is precisely what she has done. It has been revealed that the decision has come by the Vatican tribunal. Even though she has not yet received any formal notification on the same, the decision of their annulment has been made official. This has apparently come as a ‘huge relief’ to the singer.

ALSO READ: BTS Shares Photos Of Adorable 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' Army In Latest Post; See Post

It has been reported that the singer had the desire to get married by her priest and have her marriage recognised by the Catholic church. Gwen had begun the process of annulment way back in 2019 and has finally received her wish, only months after Blake Shelton proposed to her for marriage. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale had gotten married in 2002 and separated from each other in 2015. Even though the two have been divorced since a few years, Gwen had decided to get the marriage annulled, being a strong believer of her faith.

ALSO READ: Pharrell Williams To Join Redevelopment Of Norfolk's Military Circle Mall

It has been further revealed that the singer wants a wedding with Blake which only involves their family and friends. The obvious reason behind that is the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which has rendered it unsafe to have any kind of public gathering. While Gwen Stefani’s marriage with Blake Shelton is going to be her second marriage, it would be the third time that Blake would be getting married.

ALSO READ: Jim Carrey Opens Up About His Struggles Before Success; Says He Was "singing And Dreaming"

ALSO READ: Elvis Presley's Birthday: List Of Studio Albums By The 'King Of Rock And Roll'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.