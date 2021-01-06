Gwen Stefani Speaks About How Blake Shelton Confused Her About Their Relationship

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally got engaged in October 2020. They were dating for five years before they got engaged. Recently, Gwen Stefani appeared on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon. On the show, she shared about how Blake confused her about their relationship.

On the show, she explained that she was wondering if Blake Shelton would ever propose to her. She said that Blake was taking too long to propose her, which left her in concerns about their future. While talking to Jimmy she said, "Wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all. Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I gotta tell you, I was sorta like, What's happening with us?"

She continued saying, "It was kind of in my mind like, We've been together a long time now. What's going on? I was in that place in my head."

While speaking of their marriage, it would take some time due to the pandemic, but Gwen wished that it would happen soon. She said, "We have no plans because of the pandemic, It's like, Blake, why couldn't you have done it before! Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic. It's like sitting around going, OK, drag it out more!"

On October 27, 2020, Blake had asked Gwen to marry him five years later. Blake shared a picture on Instagram in which the duo could be seen kissing. He captioned the post by saying that Gwen saved his 2020 and for the rest of his life and he loved her. Gwen also shared the same picture and accepted his proposal.

More about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton -

Gwen Stefani is the co-founder, lead vocalist, and the primary songwriter of the band named No Doubt. She made her solo pop career in 2004 by releasing her debut studio album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. She has released several singles with Blake Shelton, including Nobody but You, which reached number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. Shelton made his debut with the song Austin in 2001.

