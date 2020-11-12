Kylie Minogue Is All Praises About Her Boyfriend Paul Solomons, Read Details

The DISCO singer Kylie Minogue recently spoke about her private relationship with the GQ’s creative director Paul Solomons in an interview. The two have been dating for two and a half years now. The popstar had been pretty quiet about her love life and relationships until she finally decided to open up and talk about her new muse.

Kylie Minogue opens up about private relationship with Paul Solomons

The English singer-songwriter from Australia met Paul Solomons two years ago in 2018. The same year she released her country-tinged LP Golden. The actor and the creative director of GQ, Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons soon hit it off even though they’re careers are loosely connected. According to Martinville Bulletin, while talking about her relationship she said that Paul is a great guy and is very caring and supportive. The 52-year-old singer also revealed that her boyfriend has a wicked sense of humour. She mentioned they both have their individual lives and careers but they manage to meet each other in the middle and it’s a good relationship.

The Loco-Motion singer admitted that she Paul was thrown in at the deep end when they first met, as she was still recovering from her split with former fiancé Joshua Sasse. The pop icon said Paul came out to meet her when she was on tour and held her when she was sick, he cares about her and her fans and knowing that he is involved in her personal and professional life feels very nice.

Kylie Minogue’s songs have always been catchy and had hints of disco theme in them. One of her most popular songs Chiggy Wiggy was a part of an Indian Bollywood film Blue. Kylie Minogue’s Disco was recorded in London during quarantine and Paul was with her during the process of the album coming together says the People Magazine. She said that Paul being there made her see the whole journey through a different perspective and that he was very supportive throughout. The Grammy Winner got the idea to revisit her DISCO days when she was touring for LP Golden. She had been working on her 15th album all this while. Kylie Minogue’s DISCO released on November 6, 2020, and has already received a lot of love from the audience.

Image Credits: @kylieminogue IG

