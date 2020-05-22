Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' Has Fans Playing The Song On Repeat

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s first debut collaboration Rain On Me is turning out to be a massive hit. Only the song’s audio has been released and it has become a chart-topper. Grande and Gaga’s fans are both equally excited about this collab and have shared their views on Twitter.

Gaga and Grande drop 'Rain On Me'

This pandemic’s gloomy atmosphere has been turned a bit brighter with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s latest single Rain On Me. This single marks the first collaboration between the chart-topping singers. The Rain On Me music video will be soon hitting streaming platforms. The song’s audio has already created enough buzz that will help the music video’s grand launch.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande both in separate interviews with a media portal spoke about their debut collaboration. They also spoke about how their collaboration saw the daylight and also dropped major hints about the Rain On Me music video’s visuals. For those of you who are not aware of this, the Rain On Me music video will be releasing today, May 22, 2020 at 1 PM ET.

Talking about the interview, Ariana Grande revealed that she feels great to be a part of something so upbeat and straight pop again. Grande also added that it has been a while since she dabbled into pop music. She also found it funny that even though she is a pop person, she thinks her heart is rooted in R&B. While talking about her collaboration with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande was all hearts for the Shallow singer. She complimented her having a “magnificent” point of view.

Talking about the music video, Grande said that the video is very "Gaga" and fun. She added that she had the best time while shooting for it. Moving on, Lady Gaga during her interview spilled the meaning behind the Rain On Me lyrics. She said that lyrics are a metaphor for the amount of alcohol she was consuming. She added that the lyrics, “I’d rather be dry, at least I’m alive. Rain on Me” is about her not drinking rather than dying.

Talking about fan reactions to Rain On Me, one fan wrote, “We’re destroying the charts already? Lmao, nothing new #RainOnMe. While another fan wrote, “On repeat #RainOnMe”. One fan hilariously spoke on behalf of Jesus and wrote, “Rain on me is one of the greatest songs ever written. I just think that Lady Gaga is a pure genius and Ariana Grande is amazing and they instantly made a classic. They saved pop music with this one! - Jesus via Ouija board #RainOnMe”

“Rain on me is one of the greatest songs ever written. I just think that Lady Gaga is a pure genius and Ariana Grande is amazing and they instantly made a classic. They saved pop music with this one!” - Jesus via Ouija board #RainOnMe pic.twitter.com/5dPPTt8ybf — ☔️ J 〄 🐝 (@dualoooop) May 22, 2020

