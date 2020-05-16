Lady Gaga's Legal Documents Leaked; Hackers Demand $42 Million Ransom From Her Law Firm

According to reports, Lady Gaga's legal documents were leaked by the hackers after her firm failed to meet these hacker's demands and pay the ransom. Apart from Lady Gaga, several other celebrities' documents may also have been hacked, according to several reports. Celebrities like Madonna and Nicki Minaj are also connected to the firm and their documents and files may get leaked too until the demands of these hackers are met. Read on to know more details:

Lady Gaga legal docks leaked

According to reports, Lady GaGa's 756 GB data has been stolen from her law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks after it was ransacked by unnamed hackers. This firm also represents celebs like Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, and Nicki Minaj. According to reports, only 2.4 GB data of the artist has been leaked by the hackers and it consisted of paperwork, contracts, and confidential agreements.

These files were leaked by the hackers after Grubman denied to deal with them and pay the demanded ransom of $21 million. According to reports, the hackers also stated that they feel as if the firm does not care about their clients or maybe it was a mistake to hire a recovery company to help with the negotiations. These hackers have deemed $42 million. But according to the reports, the firm is not willing to pay the amount or negotiated with the hackers.

Reports stated that a spokesperson of the firm has said that the leaking of these client documents is a despicable and illegal attack by these foreign cyberterrorists. These people are trying to make their living by extorting high-profile U.S. companies, government bodies, artists, politicians, and others. The spokesperson has also stated about how the FBI has told them about negotiating with them and paying the ransom is a violation of the law in the U.S. On the other hand, Lady Gaga's latest album is titled as Cromatica. It contains several Lady Gaga songs that have been adored by her fans.

