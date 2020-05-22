Ariana Grande Pays Respects To Manchester Bombing Attack Victims' Families

On May 22, 2017, an Islamist extremist suicide bomber had detonated a shrapnel-laden homemade bomb as people were leaving the Manchester Arena after the concert of 26-year-old American singer, Ariana Grande. In this incident, 22 people lost their lives and the attacker died too. This also wounded 139 people in the area. More than half of them were children. A day before the third anniversary of the day, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram and paid tribute to victims of the bombing attack. Take a look at what Ariana Grande had to say about the tragedy almost after three years.

Ariana Grande pays respect

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram on May 20 and expressed her feelings about the tragedy. She wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week. Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect u and all of us still. I will be thinking of u all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with u always". She signed off with a black heart and a bee emoji. The combination of these emojis symbolises hope following the attack. She described the incident as "the worst of humanity".

After the horrific act of terror, Ariana Grande had organised a benefit in Manchester with the title One Love benefit concert. For this concert, she had invited her friends to come and perform in the city of Machester. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Katy Perry took to the stage to pay their tributes and raise funds for the family members of those who lost their lives.

It was reported that for the last two years, people used to gather at the Manchester church to pay tributes to those who lost their lives. But this year it would not be happening, expressed one of the family members of the deceased. She informed a media portal that the meeting will not be done this year amid the pandemic. She added that the service could be seen via Facebook and she urged everyone to go log on to the platform and get in touch with the family if they want to. It was also reported that a Zoom call will be done this year. She added that people still have a strong human spirit.

