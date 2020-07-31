VMAs Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Take The Lead

MTV VMAs nominations 2020 are finally out and the ladies have taken a huge lead. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have each dominated the nominations list with a staggering nine nominations each.

The girls have been leading the MTV VMAs nominations 2020 by a huge margin, however, following them not too far behind are The Weeknd and Billie Eilish who have six nominations each. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has gotten herself five nominations so far.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande take the lead with BTS not far behind

BTS on the other hand is also not too far behind in terms of nominations as they have gotten themselves three MTV VMA nominations. The fans of the boy band are not too pleased with the nominations and expect BTS to be included in more categories, according to a news portal.

When it comes to K-Pop, BTS will compete against (G)I-DLE, EXO, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, and Red Velvet. Whereas for the Best Pop nomination, BTS will be seen nominated with Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

The popular BTS song ON also has been nominated for Best Choreography and the boy band will compete against CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation. Below is the full list for the MTV VMAs 2020 nominations.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted

Doja Cat – Say So

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Post Malone – Circles

Roddy Ricch – The Box

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BEST POP

BTS – On

Halsey – You Should Be Sad

Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – Lover

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – Bop

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 – Happy Days

Coldplay – Orphans

Evanescence – Wasted On You

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)

Green Day – Oh Yeah!

The Killers – Caution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)

All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster

Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China

Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita

J Balvin – Amarillo

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – Underdog

Chloe x Halle – Do It

H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – Oh My God

BTS – On

EXO – Obsession

Monsta X – Someone's Someone

Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)

Red Velvet – Psycho

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Taylor Swift – The Man

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U

Blink-182 – Happy Days

Drake – Toosie Slide

John Legend – Bigger Love

Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – Xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – Highest in the Room – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – Bop – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

