VMAs Nominations 2020: Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande Take The Lead

MTV VMAs nominations 2020 are finally out and the ladies have taken a huge lead. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have each dominated the nominations list with a staggering nine nominations each.
The girls have been leading the MTV VMAs nominations 2020 by a huge margin, however, following them not too far behind are The Weeknd and Billie Eilish who have six nominations each. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has gotten herself five nominations so far.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande take the lead with BTS not far behind
BTS on the other hand is also not too far behind in terms of nominations as they have gotten themselves three MTV VMA nominations. The fans of the boy band are not too pleased with the nominations and expect BTS to be included in more categories, according to a news portal.
When it comes to K-Pop, BTS will compete against (G)I-DLE, EXO, Monsta X, Tomorrow X Together, and Red Velvet. Whereas for the Best Pop nomination, BTS will be seen nominated with Halsey, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
The popular BTS song ON also has been nominated for Best Choreography and the boy band will compete against CNCO & Natti Natasha's Honey Boo, DaBaby's Bop, Dua Lipa's Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande's Rain On Me and Normani's Motivation. Below is the full list for the MTV VMAs 2020 nominations.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – The Man
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish – Everything I Wanted
- Doja Cat – Say So
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
- Post Malone – Circles
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
BEST COLLABORATION
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
BEST POP
- BTS – On
- Halsey – You Should Be Sad
- Jonas Brothers – What a Man Gotta Do
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – Intentions
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
- Taylor Swift – Lover
BEST HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – Bop
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – Godzilla
- Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
- Megan Thee Stallion – Savage
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Travis Scott – Highest in the Room
BEST ROCK
- Blink-182 – Happy Days
- Coldplay – Orphans
- Evanescence – Wasted On You
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – Dear Future Self (Hands Up)
- Green Day – Oh Yeah!
- The Killers – Caution
BEST ALTERNATIVE
- The 1975 – If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- All Time Low – Some Kind Of Disaster
- Finneas – Let’s Fall in Love for the Night
- Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – China
- Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – Mamacita
- J Balvin – Amarillo
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – Tusa
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – Qué Pena
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys – Underdog
- Chloe x Halle – Do It
- H.E.R. ft. YG – Slide
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – Eleven
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
BEST K-POP
- (G)I-DLE – Oh My God
- BTS – On
- EXO – Obsession
- Monsta X – Someone's Someone
- Tomorrow X Together – 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)
- Red Velvet – Psycho
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
- Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell
- Demi Lovato – I Love Me
- H.E.R. - I Can’t Breathe
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
- Taylor Swift – The Man
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
- 5 Seconds of Summer – Wildflower
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
- Blink-182 – Happy Days
- Drake – Toosie Slide
- John Legend – Bigger Love
- Twenty One Pilots – Level of Concern
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – Xanny – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – Say So – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now – Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift – The Man – Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 5 Seconds of Summer – Old Me – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – My Oh My – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
- A$AP Rocky – Babushka Boi – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – Boyfriend – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – Lover – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – All the Good Girls Go to Hell – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – I Love Me – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – Adore You – Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – Highest in the Room – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS – On – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – Honey Boo – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – Bop – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – Physical – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain On Me – Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – Motivation – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
- Halsey – Graveyard – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – Can't Believe the Way We Flow – Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – Good As Hell – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – Mother’s Daughter – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- Rosalía – A Palé – Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
