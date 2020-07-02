Who Is Ariana Grande Dating? Here Is Everything About The Singer's Current Boyfriend

Ariana Grande has officially introduced her boyfriend to the world. God is a Woman famed singer has been in many high profile relationships. The most recent one being with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. However, the couple parted ways in 2018. Find out, “Who is Ariana Grande dating now?”

Who is Ariana Grande dating?

The 27-year-old American singer is currently dating real estate tycoon Dalton Gomez. The low key couple managed to stay out of the public eye since the beginning of their relationship. As per the reports of an entertainment portal, the couple has been dating since January 2020. But recently Dalton Gomez appeared in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new duet music video Stuck with U.

Dalton Gomez appears for a few seconds at the end of the Stuck with U music video. The couple is seen hugging and snuggling with each other. In the end, Dalton Gomez kisses Ariana Grande on the forehead. Ariana Grande’s boyfriend is reportedly quarantining with her at her Los Angeles home. As per the reports of a well-known media portal the couple was spotted kissing each other at a bar in March 2020.

Ariana Grande Boyfriend: Who is Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez is not a part of the entertainment industry. He is a budding real estate agent. Dalton Gomez is reportedly working for luxury real estate company Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles. As per his official profile on the Aaron Kirman website, Ariana Grande’s boyfriend holds one of the largest Rolodexes of A-list buyers. According to some media reports, he has extensive knowledge in the field of architecture and luxury estates. As per some media reports, Gomez served as the Director of Operations for Aaron Kirman Group during his first 3 years with the company. He was responsible for running all day-to-day operations of the top luxury real estate team in LA.

The Side to Side singer posted a string of pictures ahead of her 27th birthday on her Instagram handle. The pictures also included a rare selfie with Dalton Gomez. Dalton Gomez recently made his Instagram handle public. The real estate tycoon has already posted several pictures with his new girlfriend.

Is Ariana Grande pregnant?

On October 4, 2018, Grande posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. The post also featured what appears to be a baby crib in the background. Since then speculations of the singer being pregnant were swirling around. However, they turned out to be mere speculations. In a recent interview given to a well-known media portal the singer, claimed that she needed a few years before being ready for becoming a mother.

