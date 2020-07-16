MTV’s Take On The “dangal” That Happens When Your Sister Steals Your Favourite Top

MTV India’s Instagram handle is known to post some of the quirkiest and witty lines when it comes to their captions. The page is known for its amazing content and has recently created a buzz with its post of two people wrestling. In the video, the female contestants can be seen doing a task in which they are required to wrestle in a pool. As the contestants do it, things get intense and the women threw strong blows and jabs at each other. However, MTV India had a completely different take on the whole intensity of the situation which had audiences in awe.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Learned THIS One Thing About Relationships From 'MTV Love School'

MTV shares a video with a hilariously relatable caption

Also Read | Despite Pandemic, MTV VMAs To Take Place Aug. 30 In Brooklyn

The video of the post shared starts with two women wrestling in an intense manner. The two drop each other in the shallow pool and continue wrestling. They try hard to defeat their opponent in the wrestling match. The people around them cheer as the task continues. The overall situation of the game keeps getting interesting and intense as it is unsure who will emerge victorious from the two strong women in the game. Sunny Leone can also be seen in the video marvelling at the way the ladies are wrestling it out. MTV however captioned the image mentioning that this is what could happen if one would steal their sister’s clothes. Followers found this quite relatable and appreciated the caption in the comments section. It also mentioned that the sisters would make the entire house a “Dangal” scene if they found out that the other has stolen their top.

Also Read | MTV 'Roadies Revolution': Initial Week Is All About Mixed Emotions For Everyone

The post kept getting relatable and thus fans found it quite amusing. They left several comments expressing how relatable they found the video. Fans also commented on how much they enjoyed seeing the clip and left a few emojis to signify their thrilling experience after watching it. They even went on to praise the contestants who were seen wrestling in the video with sheer determination and strength. Some even went on to post that the show from which the clip was taken was their favourite.

Also Read | What Did Dee Nguyen Say About 'Black Lives Matter' That Cost The MTV Contestant Her Job?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.