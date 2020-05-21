When Taylor Swift Rocked Her Performance Along With Nicki Minaj At VMA 2015

Video Music Awards 2015 had taken the audience by surprise. Rapper Nicki Minaj opened the music show and showed how her Twitter feud with Taylor Swift had ended. She invited the singer onstage to perform with her. Here's what happened at VMA 2015. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

When Taylor Swift slew her performance along with Nicki Minaj

Nicky Minaj was supposed to open the show. However, she surprised the audience and her fans by calling Taylor Swift from underneath the stage. The duo had a big smile on their face. Taylor Swift joined the rapper for the ultimate performance of The Night is Young. Moreover, it did not stop here. They also went into a rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit Bad Blood and stunned the viewers, who were elated to see how the celebrities connected onstage.

The duo proved that they were in good terms during the performance. This followed a tiff between the celebrities where Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj had a misunderstanding after the announcement of VMA’s nominations for the year 2015 happened. Minaj took to social media and dropped her frustration in a tweet. When she was not nominated for the Video of the Year, she tweeted if one’s video celebrated women with slim bodies, they will be nominated for video of the year. Taylor Swift, whose Bad Blood featured uncountable skinny models, considered that Minaj’s sarcastic remark was directed at her.

Reacting to Nicki Minaj’s tweet, Taylor Swift wrote that she had nothing but love and support for her. Swift called out on Minaj for pitting women against each other. She also concluded her tweet with a mean remark saying that maybe one of the men took her slot.

Moreover, Taylor Swift asked her friend Nicki Minaj to come upon the stage if she won. Additionally, she wrote that Minaj was always invited to whatever stage she was on. The duo made up on Twitter. But there was more reconciliation to take place.

Besides sorting things out on social media, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift even made up in public. It was Minaj who invited her fellow singer onto the stage in the middle of her show. Clad in dazzling red outfits, the duo rocked their performances. By the end of their show, the two pop stars made up by hugging each other.

