Lata Mangeshkar Shares Funny Anecdote To Spread Cheer Among Distressed Fans Amid Lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in place, there have been plenty of restrictions for the citizens of India as imposed by the government and health regulatory authorities. The social distancing and the self-isolation have also given rise to humorous situations which have found their way on the internet in the form of memes and social media updates. 90-year-old legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has shared one such anecdote with a personal joke through her Twitter account, earlier on Saturday.

The singer quipped that her niece Rachana, on being asked about her favourite song amid lockdown, said that she listens to the hit song 'Parde mein rehene do parda na uthaao' (Let me be under the veil, don't lift it up). Due to the scare of the novel coronavirus, people have been staying indoors and have been advised to not step out. The song, sung by Lata's sister Asha Bhosle for the 1968 film Shikar, is so apt for the current situation around the globe.

Have a look:

Namaskar. Is tanaav ke vaatavaran mein aap ke cheheron par thodisi muskurahat laane ke liye..Meri bhanji Rachana ko kisine pucha ki aaj kal tum kaunsa gaana sunti ho to usne kaha “Parde mein rehene do parda na uthaao. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 18, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar has thoughtfully shared the funny anecdote to cheer and lift spirits of the many people who have been distressed due to the lockdown. She has been regularly updating her social media account with entertaining as well as informative posts for her fans and followers. Recently, the Bollywood legend also announced her contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund as she pledged to donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh and urged her followers to support the government in its fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Have a look:

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

