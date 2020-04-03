The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lata Mangeshkar Urges Fans To Follow Guidelines Diligently,shares Worry For General Safety

Music

The Bollywood veteran took to her Twitter account and urged her fans to follow the government and health authority guidelines for their safety and well-being

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lata

Legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her micro-blogging account, earlier on Friday, and appealed to her followers to pay heed to the guidelines given by the government. Her tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the citizens of India to stand united in the fight against novel coronavirus pandemic and asked them to light candles and torches for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday, April 5 outside their balconies. The 92-year-old singer also wrote a Sanskrit mantra for the well-being of everyone and stated that she is genuinely concerned for the health and safety of all.

Have a look:

Read | Lata Mangeshkar shares scenes at family hospital as heroes of COVID-19 battle are hailed

Read | 'Don't we have any responsibility?': Lata Mangeshkar questions citizens defying curfew

Lata Mangeshkar contributes for COVID-19 relief

Bollywood's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar also announced her contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund through her Twitter account earlier on Tuesday. The 92-year-old veteran has pledged to donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh and has urged her followers to support the government in its fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tweet written in Marathi has Lata Mangeshkar claiming that 'it is our duty to help our government during this crisis'.

Read | 'Help as much as you can': Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 25 lakh to Maha CM Relief Fund

Read | Lata Mangeshkar lauds PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call, requests people to support govt

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RBI
TRADING HRS IN MONEY MARKET REVISED
COVID-19
TABLIGHI CASES PUSH UP INDIA TALLY
Maharashtra
AWHAD SLAMS PM'S '9 PM - 9 MINS'
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Rana Kapoor
RANA KAPOOR'S BAIL PLEA REJECTED
Donald Trump Jr
TRUMP JR SUPPORTS JAPAN AGAINST WHO